Nilörngruppen AB:

Period April - June

·Order bookings decreased by 42 percent to MSEK 99 (171).

·Revenue decreased by 27 percent to MSEK 142 (196).

·Operating profit amounted to MSEK 0.1 (20.2).

·Profit for the period amounted to MSEK -1.3 (15.1).

·Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.11 (1.32).

·Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 14.6 (4.7).

Period January – June

·Order bookings decreased by 17 percent to MSEK 302 (366).

·Revenue expressed in SEK decreased by 20 percent to MSEK 298 (374).

·The operating profit amounted to MSEK 9.1 (35.3).

·Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 4.6 (26.1).

·Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.40 (2.29).

·Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 18.9 (29.1).

Significant events during the quarter

·Revenue was negatively affected during the quarter due to COVID-19 pandemic as big parts of Europe have been closed and Bangladesh, India and Pakistan were completely closed until the middle of May.

·The result has been affected by termination costs of MSEK 1.0 and write down of client-specific inventory and accounts receivables of MSEK 7.5

·Government contributions for furlough amounts to MSEK 5.8.

Effects attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic

·The demand for the Company’s products will be affected even during autumn.

·We monitor the development closely and take continuous measures to limit the adverse effects on the company, but at the same time have capacity to take advantage of the possibilities that will occur.

·Employees in Europe have been furloughed but the main part is now back at work.

