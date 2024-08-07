Nilörngruppen AB: Operational Disruptions in Nilörn's IT System

Nilörn's IT system has been subjected to a cyberattack, affecting our operations. As a result of this attack, our systems are currently down, and we are working intensively to restore functionality as quickly as possible.



What Happened:

Yesterday, August 6, it was discovered that our IT systems had been compromised through a cyberattack. This has resulted in disruptions to our operational processes and temporary interruptions to our services.

Actions Being Taken:

We have activated our IT security protocols and we are collaborating with cybersecurity experts to identify the extent of the breach and take the necessary measures to secure our systems. Our top priority is to protect sensitive information and minimize the impact on our customers and business partners.

Impact on Our Customers:

We are aware that this incident may affect our customers' operations. We are working to ensure that all our services are restored and functioning normally as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will keep our customers and business partners updated on developments and provide them with the support they need.

For further information about Nilörn, contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-post: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is such that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 7, 2024, at 13:45.

General Information about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, specializing in adding value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging, and accessories, primarily for customers in the fashion and apparel industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative, and customized branding concepts, design, product development, and logistics solutions. The group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the USA, and Pakistan.

See also: www.nilorn.se

