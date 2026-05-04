04.05.2026 07:58:44

Nilörngruppen Board Recommends Accepting Trimco's SEK 878 Mln Offer

(RTTNews) - Nilörngruppen AB (NLLGF, NIL-B.ST), on Monday published its board statement recommending shareholders accept a public cash takeover offer from Trimco Group Ltd. in UK at approximately SEK 878 million.

The offer price stands at SEK 77 per share, to be paid fully in cash.

The acceptance period is expected to run from around June 19 to July 10.

The offer is conditional on the bidder securing more than 90% ownership in Nilörngruppen.

The company said that the major shareholder AB Traction (TRAC-B.ST), holding about 26.3% of shares and 58.1% of voting rights, has irrevocably agreed to accept the offer.

The board unanimously recommended shareholders tender their shares, citing a fairness opinion from Stockholm Corporate Finance AB, which concluded the offer is fair from a financial perspective.

Additional shareholders, including Protector Forsikring ASA, Kavaljer Fonder, and CEO Krister Magnusson, together representing around 8% of shares, have also committed to tender their shares under certain conditions.

On Friday, 1.23% lesser at SEK 241 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich stabil. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen