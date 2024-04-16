|
16.04.2024 13:45:00
Nilörngruppen: Presentation Interim Report Q1, 2024
Presentation Nilörn Interim Report Q1, 2024
A presentation will be held via Teams 17/4 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:
For further information about Nilörn, please contact:
Krister Magnusson, CEO
Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com
General about Nilörn Group
Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se
Attachment
