Nilogen Oncosystems Announces Partnership with Scailyte AG to Provide Clinically Relevant Translational Platform Supporting Development of Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics in Oncology Clinical Trials ...

TAMPA, Fla. and BASEL, Switzerland, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nilogen Oncosystems, a leading Oncology drug development Company; and Scailyte, a single cell AI biomarker discovery company, announced today a strategic partnership to increase the success rate of novel cancer therapies in the clinic, as well as to advance personalized cancer treatment.

This long-term strategic partnership aims at integrating Nilogen Oncosytems' proprietary 3D-EXplore Platform of fresh patient tumor tissue with Scailyte's AI Platform ScaiVision™ to develop a robust cutting-edge omics engine for personalized drug-tumor interactions to understand drug MoA and predict tumor response in patients for clinical trials enrichment.

The joint platform will unlock new paradigms in drug discovery and development thanks to Nilogen Oncosytems' unique 3D EXplore tumoroid technology retaining the intact tumor microenvironment, and to the ability of ScaiVision™ to detect complex, ultra-sensitive, and predictive molecular signatures in biological samples.

"Nilogen Oncosystems' capability to generate omics and multi-modal data from each therapeutic option and for each patient is unique. This capability in combination with Scailyte's ability to unlock molecular insights with single cell resolution creates an unprecedented level of personalized information and precision. This will not just change the way we discover and develop novel therapies, but more importantly will save more lives", said Juana Lucia Flores-Candia, VP Strategy & Business Development at Scailyte.

"We are pleased to be working with Scailyte since I believe our integrated solutions will not only support our BioPharma clients for faster, data-driven decision making throughout their drug development process but will also allow us to advance precision medicine applications for the treatment of cancer patients" said Soner Altiok, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Nilogen Oncosystems.

About Nilogen Oncosystems

Founded in 2013, Nilogen Oncosystems, LLC is an Oncology drug development company with CLIA certified facilities in Tampa, FL. At Nilogen, we appreciate the complexity of cancer and use fresh patient tumor samples with intact tumor immune microenvironment in our 3D-EXplore preclinical drug testing platform. This holistic approach allows us to develop integrated solutions for a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms of drug sensitivity and resistance. Our goal is to enable the development of more effective drug and drug combinations, and reduce the cost and risk associated with clinical trials. Nilogen's commitment to testing and customizing cancer drug development is proven and yields unparalleled results for its clients.

For more information, visit www.nilogen.com and connect on social media @LinkedIn.

About Scailyte

Scailyte AG is a spin-off of ETH Zurich and combines single-cell technologies, high-quality datasets and machine learning methods to identify disease-specific biomarkers, with focus on oncology and immunology. Scailyte's proprietary best-in-class data analysis platform ScaiVision associates multimodal single-cell datasets (RNA-/TCR-/BCR-seq, proteomics, etc) with clinical endpoints, such as disease diagnosis, progression, severity, treatment response, in order to identify ultra-sensitive biomarker signatures. Thanks to the single-cell resolution and AI-driven approach, ScaiVision is the most powerful and cutting-edge approach to precise diagnosis and prediction of therapy response. Scailyte leverages a broad network of top clinicians to identify clinical indications with high unmet clinical needs and collaborates with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies to translate the novel biomarkers into ultra-sensitive companion diagnostics (CDx) or IVD assays.

For more information, visit www.scailyte.com and connect on social media @LinkedIn and @Twitter .

