Nilorn Interim Report Q2, 2022

Period April - June

Order bookings increased by 43 percent to MSEK 245 (171).

Revenue increased by 54 percent to MSEK 269 (175).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 243, i.e. an underlying organic increase of 39.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 44.9 (23.1).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 36.0 (16.7).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.16 (1.47).

Period January – June

Order bookings increased by 50 percent to MSEK 525 (351).

Revenue expressed in SEK increased by 46 percent to MSEK 511 (350).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 468, i.e. an underlying organic increase of 34 percent.

The operating profit amounted to MSEK 85.1 (50.1).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 63.9 (36.3).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.61 (3.19).

A live event will be held today 15/7 at 11.00 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by clicking on the link below:

Join Live Event

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 15 July 2022.

Attachment