|
20.01.2022 20:30:00
Nine Cities Share $745,000 in Grants to Promote Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health and Sustainability Programs
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA) announced during the 90th Annual USCM Winter Meeting the winners of the 2022 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health and Sustainability Awards, granting $745,000 to nine U.S. cities. Since the beginning of their decade-long partnership, USCM and ABFHA have jointly awarded more than $5 million to more than 60 cities across the country to support programs to enhance health, wellness and environmental quality of life for children and families.
This year's first place winners include: Denver, Colo.; Des Moines, Iowa and White Plains, N.Y. In Denver, Food Matters: Solutions for Food Waste Reduction project seeks to address food security and environmental sustainability in the city. In Des Moines, the Polk County Produce Prescription Program (PCPPP) ensures food-insecure children with diet-related diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, can access free fruits and vegetables. In White Plains, the Peer Advocates for Healthy Living (PAHL) initiative brings together high school youth to become community leaders in nutrition and other aspects of healthy living.
"America's beverage companies believe strongly in the power of industry and government coming together to improve the environmental health and well-being of the communities which we serve," said Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of the American Beverage Association and president of the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA) Board of Directors. "Now, more than ever, the work our nation's mayors are doing to help foster healthy communities is critically important. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to support programs that advance better way solutions to address some of our toughest societal challenges while making a meaningful impact."
"Over the last decade, the Conference's partnership with the ABFHA Foundation has made it possible for dozens of cities across the country to innovate when it comes to improving health and wellness for children and families. The nine cities winning awards this year demonstrate the continued leadership mayors are showing to create healthier cities. For mayors, these issues are deeply personal to our communities, and we look forward to continuing this work for years to come," said Tom Cochran, CEO and executive director of USCM.
The nine U.S. cities receiving 2022 grant awards are:
- Denver
- Orlando
- Baltimore
- Des Moines
- Montgomery (AL)
- Bridgeport (CT)
- White Plains (NY)
- Salisbury (NC)
- Daytona Beach
Brief descriptions of each winning program can be found below:
LARGE CITY
MEDIUM CITY
SMALL CITY
About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
The American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America (ABFHA) seeks to make a significant contribution to the health of local communities, by providing grants to support charitable programs at community organizations that work to advance both the physical health of their local citizens and the environmental health of their communities. For more information on ABFHA, please visit the foundation's website at www.beveragefoundation.org.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nine-cities-share-745-000-in-grants-to-promote-childhood-obesity-prevention-and-environmental-health-and-sustainability-programs-301465278.html
SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen rutschen deutlich ab -- Zinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.