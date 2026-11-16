Nine Energy Service Aktie

Nine Energy Service ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42560 / ISIN: US65441V2007

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16.11.2026 14:50:40

Nine Energy Service To Acquire American Cementing

(RTTNews) - Monday, Nine Energy Service (NINE) agreed to acquire American Cementing from an affiliate of Argonaut Private Equity. The acquisition will expand Nine's cementing operations and presence in the Rockies, Bakken, and Northeast regions of the U.S.

The transaction consideration consists of approximately 3.93 million shares of Nine common stock and $7 million in cash payable at closing, the company added.

The acquisition is expected to increase Nine Energy Service's revenue by more than 35%, adding approximately $200 million in annual revenue. Nine also expects $2 million-$5 million in annual synergies in 2027 and approximately $25 million in additional credit availability, improving liquidity and reducing debt.

Upon closing of the transaction, Steve Mitchell, CEO and Managing Director of Argonaut, is expected to join Nine's Board of Directors.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

On the NYSE, the shares for Nine Energy Service are trading 0.67 percent up at $7.47 in the pre-market hours. The shares closed Friday's trading 3.63 percent up.

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Nine Energy Service Inc Registered Shs 7,30 -1,62% Nine Energy Service Inc Registered Shs

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