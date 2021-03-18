Nine Northwestern Mutual Advisors Named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors Ranking for 2021

MILWAUKEE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that nine financial advisors affiliated with Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company have been named to the 2021 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors ranking.

"In an unprecedented year, our advisors and their teams remained deeply committed to providing comprehensive financial security to individuals and families," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief commercial officer and president of investment products and services. "Inclusion in the Barron's Top 1,200 is a tremendous honor, and I am so proud of the work of these nine individuals who champion our holistic approach to financial planning."

Those recognized include:

Mike Erpelding , Erpelding Wealth Management, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

, Erpelding Wealth Management, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Matthew Heckmann , Heckmann Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

, Heckmann Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Matthew Lytell , Riverwalk Wealth Advisors, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

, Riverwalk Wealth Advisors, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Edward Shanahan , Blueprint Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

, Blueprint Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Ryan Smith , Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company George Starnes , G3 Wealth Advisors, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

, G3 Wealth Advisors, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Nolan Stokes , Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Scott Underwood , Socium Advisors, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

, Socium Advisors, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Matthew Wunder , Wunder Financial, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

The 2021 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors ranking honors top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots determined by each state's population and wealth. Advisors are selected based on assets under management, revenue and the quality of their practices, among other factors.

"We're thrilled to see these devoted advisors recognized by Barron's," said Evamarie Schoenborn, CEO & President Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "On a daily basis, these teams serve as catalysts for their clients on their journey to achieving financial security. We're fortunate to have the honor to serve these advisors and their teams at Northwestern Mutual."

The Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors distinction follows a strong year of growth and recognition for Northwestern Mutual in 2020. Northwestern Mutual Investment Services was ranked the third largest independent broker-dealer (IBD) by total revenue by InvestmentNews, the fourth largest IBD according to Investment Advisor and the fifth largest by Financial Advisor. Nearly 50 Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors were recognized on industry lists, including the Financial Times' 400 Top Financial Advisors list, Financial Times' 401 Top U.S. Retirement Plan Advisors and Barron's 2020 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors ranking.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Services and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which are subsidiaries of Northwestern Mutual, provide a variety of investment products and services to help clients with financial protection, wealth accumulation, and estate preservation and distribution. These solutions include brokerage and advisory services, trust services and discretionary portfolio management for high-net-worth individuals.

About the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

The Barron's Top 1,200 names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots determined by each state's population and wealth. Rankings are based on assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, the quality of the advisors' practices, regulatory record, philanthropic work, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves. Neither the brokerages nor the advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for inclusion in the Barron's Top 1,200.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

