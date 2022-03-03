Ninja™ CREAMi®, America's #1 Ice Cream Maker, Inspires 80 Days of Celebration as a Countdown to the Start of Summer

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidents Day to Memorial Day is the longest stretch of the year with no national holidays in sight. That's why Ninja, the #1 brand in small kitchen appliances in the US1, and a part of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX: 1691.HK), is helping ease the holiday drought with an 80-day celebration of alternative bashes and activities.

Starting March 6, the Ninja™ CREAMi® "Alliday" calendar will celebrate some of the world's most unique holidays with delicious ice cream recipes and merriments to match.

The Ninja™ CREAMi®, America's #1 ice cream maker2, turns almost anything into ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbets, light ice cream, and smoothie bowls. With the Ninja™ CREAMi® Alliday calendar, every day is a cause for celebration– even the quirkiest moments like National Unicorn Day.

"Going into year three of the pandemic, we're meeting consumers on their turf and offering experiences they can look forward to from home," said Kenzie Swanhart, Senior Director of Global Culinary Innovation for Ninja. "By creating the CREAMi Alliday Calendar, Ninja inspires people to commemorate life's little moments, and what better way to celebrate than with ice cream!"

From March 6 (National Frozen Food Day) to May 27 (National Road Trip Day), Ninja will reveal daily celebrations on NinjaCreami.com and @NinjaKitchen. Each holiday is accompanied by a mouthwatering recipe and an inspiring way to celebrate. Stay up to date for exclusive discounts and fun activities to join from home.

To kick things off, the Ninja™ CREAMi® is currently on sale for $199.99, and is available in four newly launched colors: blue, red, rose gold and white on NinjaKitchen.com. The appliance is also sold at retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohls and Walmart (MSRP: $229.99).

Ninja is one of the three major brands of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691), which also includes Shark and Joyoung. JS Global ranks as one of the largest small household appliance companies in the world3.

1The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view for January 5, 2020-January 2, 2021; January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022. Categories covered under claim: kitchen appliances category group. 2The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on item-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view- January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022. Categories covered under claim: ice cream/yogurt makers subcategory. 3Industry data from Frost & Sullivan industry report; market size, market share and ranking by retail sales value. Small household appliance-focused companies represent those that generated over 50% of revenue in 2020 through sales and household appliances.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Ninja:

What we believe

You can make it.

Ninja believes that if you want to cook at home, you can. If you want to experiment more with recipes and ingredients, you can. If you want to cook dinner every single night, you can. If you want to be proud of what you're serving your family, you, without a doubt, can. We design tools and appliances that help you achieve endless opportunities with food, regardless of how much experience you have. It is our belief that if you have the desire to cook, that you can make it, and we're here to help you do it in ways that are fast, easy, and delicious.

CONTACT: Samantha Blair, Senior Manager, Influencer and PR, Phone Number: 413-427-5990

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ninja-creami-americas-1-ice-cream-maker-inspires-80-days-of-celebration-as-a-countdown-to-the-start-of-summer-301495088.html

SOURCE Ninja