NINJIO Named "Most Innovative Company in Cybersecurity Awareness" at the 2023 InfoSec Innovator Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity Awareness Training company NINJIO proudly announced that it has been named the Most Innovative Company in Cybersecurity Awareness at the 2023 InfoSec Innovator Awards, hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine.

The NINJIO platform is personalized to each employee's strengths, weaknesses, personality traits, and learning styles.

"We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 11th year of the Cyber Defense Awards, announced during CyberDefenseCon 2023," said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, CEO of NINJIO. "We knew the competition would be tough and couldn't be more pleased to receive this accolade from top judges, all of whom are leading infosec experts from around the globe."

NINJIO's cutting-edge platform is personalized on the basis of each employee's individual strengths, weaknesses, personality traits, and learning styles. This allows companies to identify their most significant risks and develop interventions that will keep each employee engaged. At a time when 74 percent of data breaches involve a human element, the ability to target specific employee vulnerabilities with CSAT content that already has a long track record of securing sustainable behavioral change has never been more critical.

"NINJIO embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

NINJIO is an all-in-one solution that marries industry-leading training content with a powerful simulated phishing program. With the release of the behavioral science-based NINJIO SENSE training that sharpens users' cyber intuition, NINJIO clients have a transformational tool for reducing human-based cyber risk.

