31.03.2023 23:00:00
Nintendo Is the 1 Video Game Stock I'll Buy and Never Sell
As with many stocks, the last two years have been tough on Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY). Shares are down 41% from their all-time high due to investor concerns over stagnating console sales, declining profitability, and foreign exchange headwinds between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar. While Wall Street may be focused on the next quarter or year, drawdowns like these can provide individual investors with longer time horizons a cheap starting price when building out their portfolios.Right now, I think Wall Street is missing the forest through the trees with a high-quality business like Nintendo. Here's why it is the one video game stock I'll never sell from my portfolio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
