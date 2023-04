Nintendo Is the 1 Video Game Stock I'll Buy and Never Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As with many stocks, the last two years have been tough on Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY). Shares are down 41% from their all-time high due to investor concerns over stagnating console sales, declining profitability, and foreign exchange headwinds between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar . While Wall Street may be focused on the next quarter or year, drawdowns like these can provide individual investors with longer time horizons a cheap starting price when building out their portfolios.Right now, I think Wall Street is missing the forest through the trees with a high-quality business like Nintendo. Here's why it is the one video game stock I'll never sell from my portfolio.Continue reading