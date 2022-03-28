|
Nintendo Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) stock price declined 28% in 2021 as investors fretted over the Japanese gaming giant's decelerating growth in a post-lockdown world. But this year, Nintendo's shares have quietly risen 15% and outperformed many other video game stocks as its upcoming games, the strength of its brand, and its low valuation impressed investors again.So should investors buy Nintendo as a safe-haven play in this stormy market? Let's review the bear and bull cases to decide.Nintendo expects its revenue for fiscal 2022, which ends on March 31, to decline 6% as it sells fewer Switch consoles and games. It expects its net profit to drop 17%. The bears expect that slowdown to continue until it releases a brand-new console.Continue reading
