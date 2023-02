Nintendo Stock Keeps Slipping: Time to Buy the Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The fourth-quarter earnings season is in full swing. That means companies from all over the world are updating investors on their latest financial numbers, which is what you need to pay attention to most if you own individual equities. One company I have been following closely for many years is the Japanese entertainment giant Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY).The maker of the popular Switch video game console just posted its earnings for the last three months of 2022. Forward guidance disappointed the investing community, causing the stock to slip by around 10% in the following days. The shares are down 20% over the last 12 months, underperforming the broad S&P 500 index over that same time period.Nintendo stock keeps slipping to lower levels. Let's see whether this drop was warranted or if now is a perfect time to buy some shares.