Nintex Acquires Process Discovery Innovator and RPA Leader Kryon

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, announced the company has acquired Kryon, a process discovery innovator and robotic process automation (RPA) leader, to further extend the intelligent process automation (IPA) capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.

"We are excited to welcome the Kryon team and look forward to offering Nintex customers and community members more advanced automation capabilities and automated process discovery technology within our platform," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "With Kryon's innovative capabilities for RPA and process discovery, we are executing on our strategy to continually expand the breadth and depth of our process platform to ensure organizations in both the public and private sectors gain digital process competitive advantages."

Today, more than 10,000 organizations worldwide leverage the easy-to-use and powerful capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform for their process intelligence, automation and optimization needs, rapidly solving enterprise-wide process problems by delivering modern digital business and automated solutions that help them to better serve customers and to retain and recruit talent – thanks to the platform's low-code design tools for IT, process and operations professionals as well as business analysts.

"Our global team is thrilled to join forces with a market-leading software company like Nintex, which also has a strong reputation for being a great place to work in every region of the world," said Kryon CEO Harel Tayeb. "We are ready to quickly infuse our process discovery technology and the next generation of RPA into the Nintex platform to ensure organizations are realizing their fullest digital business potential with intelligent automation."

Kryon serves Fortune 500 companies across industries like financial services, insurance and telecommunications including industry leaders like AIG, Verizon, LTCG, and CP All who leverage the company's RPA technology, process discovery, and RPA-as-a-Service solutions to understand and improve their operations, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

With Kryon's RPA offerings, organizations are putting powerful and AI-driven attended and unattended RPA bots to work to generate fast ROI, and with Kryon's process discovery technologies, companies can automatically identify repetitive work processes, visually map the main path and variants of any given process, evaluate the suitability of the process for automation, and instantly generate workflows.

Kryon's AI-based and full cycle RPA has achieved leader rankings by industry analyst firms including Forrester1 and IDC2, who ranked Kryon a leader alongside the three largest RPA vendors – UiPath, Automation Anywhere, and Blue Prism – within the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide RPA Software 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment.

Maureen Fleming, Program VP for IDC's IPA research and 2021-2022 IDC MarketScape RPA author, recognizes Kryon in the report for the company's "strong customer satisfaction, a position as an innovator in RPA, and strong capabilities supporting the depth and ease of use for both professional developers and business users."

Kryon is Nintex's first acquisition under its new majority investor TPG, and the company's third acquisition in 16 months. Nintex acquired K2 Software, Inc. in Oct. 2020 to deepen its digital process automation (DPA) capabilities and AssureSign in June 2021 to bring native eSignatures to its platform, now marketed as Nintex AssureSign®.

Baird is serving as financial advisor to Nintex. Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Kryon. Ropes & Gray and Gornitzky & Co. are serving as legal counsel to Nintex, and Goldfarb Seligman is serving as legal counsel to Kryon.

Deal terms will not be disclosed.

