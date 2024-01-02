|
02.01.2024 16:03:00
Nintex completes its acquisition of Skuid
BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, announced it has closed its acquisition of low-code cloud platform Skuid, following the deal agreement announcement on December 12, 2023.
Read the full press release about the proposed acquisition: Nintex reaches definitive agreement to acquire Skuid, a low-code application development product with easy design and build capabilities for operational leaders
Media Contact
media@nintex.com
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-completes-its-acquisition-of-skuid-302024234.html
SOURCE Nintex USA Inc.
