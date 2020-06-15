Nintex Expands Cloud Options for Organizations in Asia Pacific

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced that in response to customer demand for cloud-based workflows its flagship process automation platform Nintex Workflow Cloud is available to organizations in Australia and New Zealand through a Microsoft Azure data center in Victoria.

The availability of Nintex Workflow Cloud via an Australia data center allows customers on both sides of the Tasman to adopt the company's market-leading automation capabilities with complete confidence that data privacy, sovereignty, and regional residency concerns and requirements are met. Nintex Workflow Cloud availability joins Nintex for Office 365 which is also hosted and leveraged by enterprise organizations.

"Digital transformation is at the core of most businesses in the region and spurred on further by the rapid change brought about by COVID-19. As a result, organizations are looking to place their everyday business applications in the cloud and are standardizing on Nintex to support business continuity, improve processes, and quickly automate work," said Christian Lucarelli, Vice President, Sales APAC, Nintex.

"The new Australian data centre for Nintex Workflow Cloud will enable regional customers to take advantage of our automation capabilities in the cloud with full support for their Australian and New Zealand data residency requirements, while also benefitting from high availability and resiliency."

Nintex Workflow Cloud is a cloud-first solution and core to the Nintex Process Platform which provides the most easy-to-use, powerful, and complete set of automation capabilities including process mapping, automatic creation of workflows, robotic process automation (RPA), digital forms, mobile apps, document automation, and process analytics. Customers benefit from rapid provisioning, low capital expenditure, and easy scalability of Nintex cloud solutions.

In 2019, Nintex received an exception-free SOC 2 audit report from an independent auditing firm that validated the effectiveness of the security controls in Nintex Workflow Cloud and reflects Nintex's ongoing commitment to ensuring the protection of customer, partner, and end-user data. The Victoria data centre is also under SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 accreditations and controls and incorporates industry standard, stringent encryption and fault-tolerance redundancy.

New capabilities within Nintex Workflow Cloud include the ability for customers to create workflows that include RPA bots with speed and ease. This new feature within Nintex Workflow Cloud, called Nintex Gateway, provides two-way, drag-and-drop interaction between workflows and bots. Additionally, existing Nintex Workflow enterprise customers benefit from having full access to attended and unattended RPA bots within their current workflow subscriptions.

To see Nintex Workflow Cloud in action, visit https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/ to request a personalized demo.

