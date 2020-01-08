Nintex Rolls Out Critical Process Management and Automation Training Programs for Operations, IT and Process Professionals

Designed for the global Nintex Community, Nintex University offers participants valuable digital process automation knowledge and an opportunity to expand their technical skills with online and onsite training courses and certifications

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the worldwide availability of Nintex University, a program of convenient training courses and certifications for Nintex Community members to optimise their process management and process automation investments. Nintex University is structured for both business and technical roles to quickly implement the Nintex Process Platform and accelerate enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Through Nintex University, the Nintex global community will easily access training and earn certifications through a variety of convenient formats including on-demand online courses for self-paced learning, real-time programs led by online instructors, and in-person training delivered on-site at any organisation. All these programs are designed to accelerate usage of Nintex's powerful and easy-to-use capabilities, including Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Forms, Nintex Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA, Nintex Drawloop DocGen® and Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign and help organisations easily migrate historical on-premises Nintex workflow implementations to the cloud.

"Our customers must get compelling, practical returns on their investments in process management and automation," says Nintex Chief Customer OfficerJosh Waldo. "By establishing Nintex University, we're offering our vibrant community of customers and partners high-quality training courses and certifications to even more quickly use Nintex across all kinds of processes to see significant, immediate impact. Combined with the power of the Nintex platform, Nintex University will equip everyone to tackle any process mapping or automation challenge that comes their way."

Nintex introduced the new training and certification program to attendees at Nintex ProcessFest 2019. Feedback was extremely positive, with an average rating above 4.5 out of 5 points of those surveyed for all training sessions.

"Nintex University is extremely thorough and is an intuitive way to learn valuable process management and automation skills," says BNBuilders Solutions EngineerShawn Namdar. "The curriculum builds on itself, enabling you to learn at your own pace as well as re-learn topics as necessary. I became more and more prepared for the certification exams as I went through the content and passed both the Practitioner and Expert level exams on my first attempts."

Today more than 8,000 organisations worldwide leverage the Nintex Process Platform every day to manage, automate and optimise business processes and improve how people work.

Kitsap Credit Union SharePoint Content Administrator Kris Richardsonadds, "I learned valuable skills and how to accomplish things more efficiently from Nintex's new training offerings even as an experienced user and Nintex Community member. Nintex University's training content is detailed and real-world focused, which has helped me to quickly and easily apply these new skills to my job."

Nintex University offers on-demand training, virtual classroom sessions with a Nintex instructor, and certification exams for a wide variety of Practitioner- and Expert-level Nintex courses. Nintex instructors are also available for on-site training and customised learning paths.

To learn more about Nintex University, please visit www.nintex.com/customers/#train.

