Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 17:37:00

Nintex transition plan announced following workflow retirement in Microsoft 365

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced a transition plan for Nintex Workflow for Office 365 customers following Microsoft's decision to retire the existing Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine in Microsoft Office 365.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex)

The success of the Nintex business and their customers has flourished because of Nintex's early investments in workflow technology and the strong partnership they continue to have with Microsoft.  

Today, Microsoft announced that SharePoint 2013 workflows will be turned off for new tenants as of April 1st, 2024, and will be removed from existing tenants and fully retired as of April 1st, 2026. This applies to all environments, including Government Clouds and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Nintex has partnered closely with Microsoft in anticipation of this announcement, as Nintex Workflow for Office 365 utilizes the Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine. To support customers who rely on Nintex to manage and run their business-critical processes, Nintex announced the Nintex Upgrade Program in September 2022 to provide a seamless transition path to Nintex Automation Cloud, Nintex's modern, cloud-hosted workflow solution.

Holly Anderson, Nintex VP of Product Marketing, said that "while today's news shouldn't come as a surprise to customers, it is important for organizations to thoughtfully plan their migration. As process experts, Nintex is uniquely equipped to help."

The Nintex Upgrade Program is designed to make the transition as simple as possible by providing migration tools, services, and dedicated support from Nintex process experts. For more information about the program and to tailor a solution that ensures continuity for your processes, customers can visit the Nintex Upgrade Center.

On Tuesday, May 2nd and Wednesday, May 3rd, Nintex will host a webinar to share more information and help customers through this important migration. 

The Microsoft workflow retirement announcement can be found at https://aka.ms/sp-workflows-2013update

Media Contact 
Laetitia Smith 
laetitia.smith@nintex.com 

About Nintex 
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating, and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). 

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintex-transition-plan-announced-following-workflow-retirement-in-microsoft-365-301798417.html

SOURCE Nintex

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf frische Impulse von der Berichtssaison: Asiens Börsen uneins
Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Dienstag in verschiedenen Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen