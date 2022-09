NIO, Lucid, and Rivian Have Plummeted. Here's the 1 Thing to Know Before Buying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of electric vehicle manufacturers NIO (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are down sharply from their 2021 highs -- 58%, 75%, and 81%, respectively. That makes them very attractive when you consider the near certainty that EV sales are going to continue to grow. But when comparing those companies to legacy automakers Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) on this one key metric, there's something investors should be very cautious about. In this video, Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro talk about that very important number.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 21, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 22, 2022.Continue reading