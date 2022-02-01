|
01.02.2022 20:50:00
Nio Bounced Today. Is It a Buy?
Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plans to have a busy 2022, with new models being launched and the company expanding further outside of its native China. But the stock has been punished along with many other names in the growth and tech sectors so far in 2022.Nio shares are down about 23% year to date and have been almost cut in half in the last six months. The company reported its January vehicle-delivery data today, and after an initially negative reaction from investors, the stock bounced back up. It's worth a look into whether that rebound was appropriate and if now is a good time to buy. Nio expects to begin shipping its new ET5 midsize sedan this September. Image source: Nio.Continue reading
