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01.07.2026 11:48:32

NIO Delivers 40,597 Vehicles In June, 107,658 Vehicles In Q2; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Chinese electric vehicle company NIO Inc. (NIO) announced an increase in deliveries for June and the second quarter.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 3.37 percent low at $4.89, after closing Tuesday's trading 2.22 percent high.

The company has delivered 40,597 vehicles in June, which is a 62.9 percent increase year over year. The deliveries consisted of 21,908 vehicles from NIO brand, 11,743 vehicles from ONVO brand, and 6,946 vehicles from FIREFLY brand.

For the second quarter, NIO delivered 107,658 vehicles, which is an increase of 49.4 percent year over year.

On June 18, the company rolled out the latest version of NIO WorldModel, providing upgrades to over 700,000 users simultaneously, becoming the first company achieve parallel development and synchronized releases of intelligent driving systems across general-purpose chip platforms and in-house chip platforms.

On June 22, the NIO All-New ES8 achieved cumulative deliveries of 120,000 units, reinforcing its strong delivery performance in China's premium segment priced above RMB 0.40 million.

On June 26, the NIO ES9 achieved 10,000 cumulative deliveries within 30 days after it commenced deliveries on May 28, setting a new delivery record for all the vehicles priced above RMB 0.50 million.

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