|
25.03.2022 14:13:44
Nio Falls, but This Mobility Stock Is Back in the Air Friday
Investors have been pleased to see the stock market mount such a sizable recovery over the past couple of weeks, as the investing community has seemed to get more comfortable with the new state of affairs on the geopolitical and macroeconomic scene. Inflationary pressures and war in Ukraine might not end in the immediate future, but even with the challenges they present, those issues aren't completely removing optimism from the market. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up 94 points to 34,698, while S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 16 points to 4,529 and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures rose 66 points to 14,829.It'll be well into April before earnings season hits its highest point, but even now, a few companies are discussing how they've done recently. Chinese electric vehicle company Nio (NYSE: NIO) released its latest results late Thursday, and shareholders weren't entirely happy with what they saw. However, elsewhere in the transportation and mobility space, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) specialist Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) picked up steam on good news.Image source: Nio.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!