NIO Inc. Provides August 2022 Delivery Update

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"

• NIO delivered 398 ES7s in August 2022 • NIO delivered 10,677 vehicles in August 2022, increasing by 81.6% year-over-year • NIO delivered 71,556 vehicles year-to-date 2022, increasing by 28.3% year-over-year • Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached