NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB9,900.7 million (US$1,553.6 million) i Quarterly Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6 and the EC6 were 25,034 vehicles Full Year Total Revenues reached RMB36,136.4 million (US$5,670.6 million) Full Year Deliveries of the ES8, the ES6 and the EC6 were 91,429 vehicles