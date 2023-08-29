US-Dollar - Cordoba - Kurs (USD - NIO)
NIO Inc. Q2 Loss Sharply Widens; Total Revenues Up 14.8%
(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) reported on Tuesday a second quarter net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders of RMB 6.12 billion or $835.13 million, sharply wider than RMB 2.75 billion in the prior-year quarter. Net loss per ADS was RMB 3.70, compared with a loss of RMB 1.68.
Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 5.44 billion, compared to RMB 2.19 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 3.28, compared with a loss of RMB 1.34.
Total revenues were RMB 8.77 billion or $1.21 billion, down 14.8 percent from RMB 10.29 billion in the same quarter last year.
Vehicle deliveries for the quarter were 23,520, consisting of 10,492 premium smart electric SUVs and 13,028 premium smart electric sedans, representing an decrease of 6.1% from last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
