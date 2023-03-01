NIO Inc. Q4 Loss Widens; Total Revenues Up 62.2%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders of RMB 5.85 billion, an increase in loss of 168.3% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss per ADS RMB 3.55, compared with a loss of RMB 1.36.

Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 5.05 billion, an increase in loss of 194.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 3.07, compared with a loss of RMB 1.07.

Total revenues were RMB 16.06 billion, an increase of 62.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Vehicle deliveries were 40,052, consisting of 20,824 premium smart electric SUVs and 19,228 premium smart electric sedans, representing an increase of 60.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

