Gaming Innovation Group Aktie
WKN: A0EAX6 / ISIN: US4593781051
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29.05.2026 18:32:00
Nio Just Achieved What Rivian and Lucid Dream of. Is It Finally a Buy?
Most investors are aware that China’s automotive market, especially the electric vehicle (EV) industry, is in a brutal price war. The EV industry is crowded with competitors, putting pressure on prices and margins, with uncertainty as to when the spiral lower will end.Currently, many Chinese automakers are rushing to export vehicles outside of China to support growth, and that’s worked well for most. Nio (NYSE: NIO), however, is hanging tough in its domestic market, and its financials appear to be turning the corner.But does that make the stock a buy, finally?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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