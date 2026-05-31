Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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31.05.2026 19:00:00
Nio Just Launched a Budget EV to Take On Tesla and BYD. Is Nio Stock Finally Worth Buying?
It's called the Onvo L80, and some would argue that it could give Tesla and BYD some real competition by undercutting the two on price.Nio's (NYSE: NIO) budget electric SUV starts at around $36,000, which isn't the most affordable EV in China, but it competes on price with the Tesla Model Y, which is one of the top-selling electric SUVs in the Middle Kingdom. It clocks in at about $2,400 cheaper.Of course, that doesn't mean it's going to overtake Tesla this year, but it does mean that Nio has evolved into a legitimate contender in the race to bring an affordable electric SUV to market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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