NIO Q3 Net Loss Narrows, Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO, NIO.SI, 9866.HK), a smart vehicle designer and manufacturer, Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter compared to same period last year.

For the reported quarter, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO was RMB 3.66 billion lower than loss of RMB 5.14 billion the last year.

For the three-month period, net loss per share was RMB 1.51 from RMB 2.50 a year ago.

For the latest quarter, adjusted loss from operations was RMB 2.78 billion, indicating a decrease of 39.5% from loss of RMB 4.6 billion the earlier year.

For the third quarter, adjusted net loss was RMB 2.74 billion, a 38% decrease from RMB 4.41 billion a year ago.

The company's total revenues were RMB 21.79 billion higher than RMB 18.67 billion in the prior-year quarter.

NIO's vehicle sales improved to RMB 19.20 billion from RMB 16.70 billion for the comparable period last year.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects deliveries of vehicles to be between 120,000 and 125,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 65.1%-72% from the same quarter of 2024.

The firm also expects total revenues to be between RMB 32.76 million or $4.60 million and RMB 34.04 million or $4.79 million, indicating an increase of approximately 66.3%-72.8% from the same quarter of 2024.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 1.22 percent or 0.07 cents lower at $5.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.