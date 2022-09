Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors. From its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2018 to January 2021, Nio rose 520%, eventually hitting an all-time high of just under $62. But since then, the EV maker's stock has taken a beating and has fallen to around $21 as of this writing. Although Nio investors were hoping for respite after a brutal start to 2022, a return to previous highs seems to be out of reach for now, based on the company's Q2 earnings report. Despite some potentially serious financial concerns, let's start with the good stuff.Continue reading