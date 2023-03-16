|
16.03.2023 13:15:00
Nio Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Like many companies in the electric-vehicle (EV) space, Nio (NYSE: NIO) has seen a massive valuation drawdown in the face of industry pressures, macroeconomic challenges, and increased aversion to growth stocks among investors. The Chinese auto company's share price trades down a staggering 86% from the high it reached in February 2021.Should investors buy this high-risk, high-reward EV stock on the pullback, or is there still too much downside potential even on the heels of its big sell-off? Read on for competing bullish and bearish takes on the stock from two Motley Fool contributors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!