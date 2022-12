Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most electric vehicle (EV) stocks corrected steeply in 2022. Fears of a recession impacted the markets, and investors were concerned about the near- to medium-term prospects of early-stage growth companies.Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock was no exception. The stock has plunged over 60% so far in 2022. Does the steep fall show genuine concerns about the company, or is this a buying opportunity?Nio, which started producing its EVs in June 2018, has been growing its deliveries consistently. The China-based company has delivered 273,741 EVs so far. In November 2022, the company delivered 14,178 electric cars, a 30% year-over-year increase. Continue reading