Nio Stock No Longer a Sell, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Good news for Nio (NYSE: NIO) shareholders! For three long months, investment bank J.P. Morgan said the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker's stock was a sell. But no longer.On Wednesday, the bank's investment firm relented and removed its sell rating from Nio, upgrading the EV stock to neutral and setting its price target at $5.40 per share. That price implies an upside of just 2% on the current $5.32. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel