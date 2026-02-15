Gaming Innovation Group Aktie
WKN: A0EAX6 / ISIN: US4593781051
|
15.02.2026 15:05:00
Nio Touts First Adjusted Profit -- Here's What It Isn't Saying
Over the past four months Nio (NYSE: NIO) has shed roughly 35% of its value, giving risk-tolerant investors an opportunity to scoop up shares of a promising Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker. The great news for potential investors is that Nio is turning a corner and is about to post its first adjusted profit thanks to consistently improving margins. Despite the great news, and it is, there is a downside that comes with Nio and its margins.Nio is taking a big step forward for investors as it anticipates, based on preliminary data, to report its first-ever adjusted profit from operations between $100 million and $172 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. It's a big step and sets the stage for the company to reach its goal of achieving at least breakeven for the full-year 2026. Image source: Nio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Group
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.