|
04.01.2023 20:20:42
NioCorp demo plant in Quebec boasts high rare earth recoveries
NioCorp Developments (TSX: NB) reported a rare earth dissolution rate of 86-95% at its demonstration plant in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, the company said Wednesday.That rate was obtained through hydrochloric acid leaching of ore mined at NioCorp’s Elk Creek project in southeast Nebraska, the company said in a news release. In further solvent extraction recovery steps, the rare earths loading rate was as high as 99%, indicating potentially strong rates of recovery of separated rare earth oxides.“These results are in line with our expectations and they show that the ongoing work at the plant is proceeding in a positive direction,” said Scott Honan, COO of the Colorado-based company.“In the coming weeks, we look forward to seeing the final results from the separations extractions testing that is now underway and to reporting those results to the public.”The extraction process also revealed only two significant impurities of iron and a very small amount of nickel.NioCorp says it is focused on the recovery of high-purity rare earths such as dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide. It is also focused on neodymium-praseodymium oxide, the main component of neodymium-iron-boron permanent rare earth magnets used in the traction motors of electric vehicles.The Quebec plant is aimed at processing Elk Creek ore in three phases: processing and rare earth extraction, demonstrating an improved process for leaching and niobium and titanium separation, and showing the technical viability of separating high-purity magnetic rare earths from the ore.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.