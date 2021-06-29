NioCorp Developments Responds to Market Activity

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of IIROC ("Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada"), NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

Metallurgical Update

In separate news, NioCorp is pleased to report that its metallurgical testing program continues to show excellent progress in several current areas of focus.

Ongoing testing of Elk Creek Project ("Project") ore using High-Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") technology continues to show promising results. HPGR technology is an energy efficient and low-emission alternative for reducing the size of the ore to enable the recovery of niobium, scandium, titanium, and potential rare earth products. The use of HPGR in the Project reinforces the Company's commitment to the environment and design for a sustainable operation. The testing, conducted at the Natural Resources Research Institute ("NRRI") of the University of Minnesota-Duluth , in partnership with Weir Minerals, is expected to culminate in the preparation of a 3-metric tonne metallurgical sample to be used for flowsheet optimization and rare earth recovery studies.

NioCorp's metallurgical consulting partner, L3 Process Developments, has completed initial testwork and studies related to flowsheet optimization and rare earth recovery for the Project's planned surface processing facility. The Company continues to evaluate the results of this work as part of the overall effort to determine the economics around adding rare earth recovery to the project's flowsheet.

Work is expected to commence shortly on the collection of additional historic drill core samples and the submittal of those samples for rare earth analysis to fill in gaps in coverage for the rare earths in the Company's drill hole database.

The Company has completed an internal study of the markets for rare earth products, focusing on the potential growth of those markets driven by the anticipated demand for the magnetic rare earths (Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, Dysprosium) and the resulting long-term expectations related to pricing.

Qualified Persons: Scott Honan, M.Sc., SME-RM, COO of NioCorp Developments Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in the news release.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Also under consideration by the Company is the production of several magnetic rare earth products. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

