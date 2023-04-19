NION Health™ Launches Breakthrough Electrolyte Supplement, Moving Negative Ions into Positive Spotlight

Only electrolyte drink mix that delivers meaningful negative electric potential for maximum hydration and cell support

EVERETT, Wash., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NION Health, a division of Galahad Life Sciences, today announces the launch of its electrolyte supplement, NION™ Electrolyte Drink Mix, that safely and effectively delivers meaningful doses of negative ions to improve hydration, replenish lost minerals, increase stamina, detoxify, and amplify the regenerative effects of intermittent fasting. The product is now available at nionhealth.com in 30-day packs for $68. Through double blind clinical trials, consumption of NION for one week improved participants' hydration, stamina, recovery and mitochondrial function.

"Our bodies need a balance of both positive and negative ions to support cell function, and that's where NION comes in," says Steve Loyd, CEO Galahad Life Sciences. "The earth connects us to negatively charged voltages that are critical to health, but living in the modern world can make it difficult to directly connect with that energy. NION acts like Nature's Charging Station™ and gives us the negative voltage we need, supporting healthy mitochondria, the 'battery packs' of cellular life to make us feel more energized, perform better, and think more clearly."

NION is formulated to work at the cellular level to rebalance and recharge cell mitochondria, resulting in increased hydration and energy levels. It is designed to complement the regenerative effects of intermittent fasting and is beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle looking to achieve maximum health and performance.

Mix one packet of the flavorless electrolyte drink mix into water, coffee or smoothies. The granules of the electrolyte drink mix suspend in the liquid and release the electric potential over 90-minutes in the body. This supports increased hydration, water balance, replacement of lost positive and negative ions from fasting, greater stamina during exercise and more.

NION is a patent-pending NCS-330 millivolt (mV)™ granule built on a crystalline matrix, offering a higher voltage of negative electric potential than any other electrolyte on the market. The slow-release, safe and edible crystalline granules support healthy cell function, energy levels, endurance, detoxification, and mental clarity. The formula is recognized as a new dietary ingredient (NDI) by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) and is classified as a food under the Dietary Health Education Act (DSHEA).

"In the world of electrolytes, the focus until now has been on the ingredients," continues Loyd. "We think the emphasis should be on the millivolt, the electric potential, rather than the milligram, the amount of ingredients."

The electrolyte dietary supplement is manufactured at Galahad Life Sciences Inc. facility in Washington State using a four-stage process, specialized manufacturing equipment, and sample testing to create uniform crystalline granules that hold a stable -330mV. Final crystalline granules are then sampled and tested by a third-party laboratory to meet NION's high test standards.

Prior to launch, NION collaborated with major universities such as the University of Washington, various institutes, laboratories and clinics to develop and test the product. Pure Branding is the brand strategy, market research and brand activation agency guiding NION Health through inception, creation and launch.

Consumers can purchase the drink mix and learn more about NION's breakthrough technology at www.nionhealth.com .

About NION Health

NION Health is a health and wellness company located north of Seattle, Washington created by a family of avid intermittent fasters committed to developing solutions that can extend the limits of humanity's health span. NION Health was launched in 2023 after 20 years of research, testing, trials, and collaboration with major universities, institutes, laboratories, and clinics to develop solutions for anti-aging and human enhancement. Its first product is NION Electrolyte Drink Mix, that holds -330 millivolts of eclectic potential and can recharge cell mitochondria. It is a division of Galahad Life Sciences, Inc. Learn more at www.nionhealth.com , follow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and subscribe on Youtube .

About Galahad Life Sciences

Galahad Life Sciences is a biological science company located north of Seattle, Washington focused on "Extending the Limits of Humanity's Health Span." The company believes humans have the genetic potential to live 200 years and beyond and its scientific research is focused on developing products that slow down the aging process at a cellular level. Galahad, which manufactures its products in-house, launched NION Health, a health and wellness division in February 2023. Galahad is a privately held company headed by President Steve Loyd alongside family members Gayle and Ashley Loyd, all bringing decades of experience in science, engineering, education and finance.

