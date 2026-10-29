Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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29.10.2026 17:45:00
Nio's Sales Are Rising but 18.5% Is the Key Number to Watch When Q3 Earnings Arrive
For Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors, selling more vehicles is encouraging, especially as it needs scale to break even for the full year 2026, as management has targeted. But turning those sales into sustainable profits? That's where the automotive industry gets challenging.
The electric vehicle (EV) maker delivered 109,178 vehicles during the third quarter, increasing 25.4% year over year, according to its delivery update. That's solid growth, but investors already know the delivery total. The upcoming earnings report needs to tell us more about the financial quality of those sales.
One figure deserves particular attention: vehicle margin. Nio has made substantial progress on that front, and protecting those gains could matter more than investors realize.
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