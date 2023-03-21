|
21.03.2023 18:00:00
NIP Group Releases 2023 Industry Trends Reports for Landscaping, Tree Care, Greenhouse Growers, and Construction
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group, a specialized business insurance and risk management intermediary, today released their annual Industry Trends Report for four niche industries: Landscaping, Tree Care, Greenhouse Growers, and Construction.
To succeed in today's ever-changing market conditions, it's essential for business owners – and those who work with these business owners, such as insurance brokers – to stay up-to-date with industry trends for three key reasons:
NIP Group's 2023 Industry Trends Report offers valuable insights into these industries so that business owners are able to anticipate, innovate, and stay ahead of the competition.
The report covers:
- The impact of macroeconomic changes and how the rising national average minimum wage and ongoing labor disputes affects the tree care industry
- How residential and commercial demand is contributing to the growth of the landscaping industry
- Which horticulture niches are predicted to thrive for the next decade-plus
- The role technology is playing to help construction companies keep up with demand
About NIP Group
NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager that has been offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for more than 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nip-group-releases-2023-industry-trends-reports-for-landscaping-tree-care-greenhouse-growers-and-construction-301777735.html
SOURCE NIP Group, Inc.
