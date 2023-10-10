|
10.10.2023 09:00:00
Nippon Express Canada Holds 40th Anniversary Event
TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Canada Ltd. (hereafter "NX Canada"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held an event on September 15 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its establishment.
Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202310040618-O1-hYBm7Q4F
Image: 40th anniversary event
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202310040618/_prw_PI2fl_70UtbY56.jpg
NX Canada was established on September 15, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, as a subsidiary of Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc. to expand Nippon Express' international presence in North America. The anniversary event was held to thank the company's customers for their patronage and its partners for their support over the past 40 years, and to boost the morale of its employees who will be driving the company's future growth.
The "NX Canada Gazette," an electronic newspaper featuring photos of NX Canada at its founding as well as information on current events at that time, was distributed on the day of the event, and NX Canada President Michael Shum delivered a speech. The company's various branch offices celebrated the 40th anniversary in their own ways, including decorating their offices and distributing commemorative goods.
NX Canada will continue contributing to society through logistics as a global logistics company and expanding its business to realize a better future for its customers and Canada.
Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/
Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-canada-holds-40th-anniversary-event-301951654.html
SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX knüpft an Vortagesgewinne an -- DAX kann Verlustzone verlassen -- Anleger in Asien letztlich in Kauflaune
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Mittwoch Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kommt nach schwachem Start zu einer Erholung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.