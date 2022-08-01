Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 08:17:00

Nippon Express (China) Opens New Healthcare Branch in Shanghai

- Company Is Stepping up Its Efforts in China's Pharmaceutical Industry -

TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has established a Healthcare Branch in Shanghai to strengthen its efforts in China's pharmaceutical industry, and this new branch opened for business on July 1.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202207284436-O1-Ubnp6zGP

Photo: Staff of NX China's Healthcare Branch https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202207284436/_prw_PI2lg_D2ycmEMc.jpg

China is the world's second largest pharmaceutical market after the United States, and the aging of its population and the uptrend in its per capita income are expected to drive further growth.

To address the needs of a rapidly expanding pharmaceutical market and provide customers with high-quality and consistent pharmaceutical logistics services that meet their quality standards, NX China established the Healthcare Branch in Shanghai and staffed it with personnel having considerable know-how in pharmaceutical logistics to centrally handle sales development and quality control.

The Nippon Express Group will continue meeting the diversifying needs of customers around the world to contribute to society through logistics.

- Profile of new branch
Name: Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd., Healthcare Branch
Location: 11F, Shanghai Mart, 2299 West Yan'an Road, Shanghai

- Description of business
Sales development and support for the pharmaceutical industry, quality control, development/management of cold storage containers, packaging materials and refrigerated transport equipment for pharmaceuticals, etc. in China

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-china-opens-new-healthcare-branch-in-shanghai-301596714.html

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX verliert letztlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag mit marginalen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An der Wall Street ging es etwas abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen