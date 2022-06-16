Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 08:00:00

Nippon Express Holdings Launches New Company in Singapore: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd.

TOKYO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. has established NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NGO") in Singapore with the aim of strengthening its ocean freight-forwarding business. The new company opened for business on Monday, May 23.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202206132473-O1-LEv2pxTy

Photo: Takahisa Tanaka / Managing Director / NGO
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202206132473/_prw_PI2fl_f0KoS3FR.jpg

The NX Group has positioned forwarding as one of its core businesses in the "NX Group Management Plan 2023 - Dynamic Growth" and has accordingly been working to expand its handling of ocean cargo as the base cargo for its forwarding business.

In 2020, Nippon Express set up a Global NVOCC (*) Center ("GNC") in Japan to select shipping companies, centralize purchasing, develop price-competitive NVOCC products, and improve and support services. To further enhance these functions and expand cargo-handling capabilities, the GNC's functions were transferred to multicultural Singapore, home to a diverse pool of human resources skilled in ocean freight operations, and the new company NGO opened for business on May 23.

(*) NVOCC: Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier

Profile

  • Name of new company: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (Abbreviation: NGO)
  • Address: 5C Toh Guan Road East, Singapore 608828
  • Representative: Takahisa Tanaka
  • Business description: Shipping company selection/centralized purchasing,

NVOCC ocean freight product planning, sales and provision of services to Group subsidiaries

  • Capital: S$6,250,000
  • Established: January 24, 2022
  • Start of operations: May 23, 2022
  • Capital structure: Wholly owned by Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

Having reinforced its business infrastructure by founding this new company in Singapore, the NX Group will continue striving to expand its ocean freight-forwarding business by providing high-quality international ocean freight services.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-launches-new-company-in-singapore-nx-global-ocean-network-pte-ltd-301569204.html

SOURCE Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

