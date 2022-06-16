|
Nippon Express Holdings Launches New Company in Singapore: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd.
TOKYO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. has established NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NGO") in Singapore with the aim of strengthening its ocean freight-forwarding business. The new company opened for business on Monday, May 23.
The NX Group has positioned forwarding as one of its core businesses in the "NX Group Management Plan 2023 - Dynamic Growth" and has accordingly been working to expand its handling of ocean cargo as the base cargo for its forwarding business.
In 2020, Nippon Express set up a Global NVOCC (*) Center ("GNC") in Japan to select shipping companies, centralize purchasing, develop price-competitive NVOCC products, and improve and support services. To further enhance these functions and expand cargo-handling capabilities, the GNC's functions were transferred to multicultural Singapore, home to a diverse pool of human resources skilled in ocean freight operations, and the new company NGO opened for business on May 23.
(*) NVOCC: Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier
Profile
- Name of new company: NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (Abbreviation: NGO)
- Address: 5C Toh Guan Road East, Singapore 608828
- Representative: Takahisa Tanaka
- Business description: Shipping company selection/centralized purchasing,
NVOCC ocean freight product planning, sales and provision of services to Group subsidiaries
- Capital: S$6,250,000
- Established: January 24, 2022
- Start of operations: May 23, 2022
- Capital structure: Wholly owned by Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.
Having reinforced its business infrastructure by founding this new company in Singapore, the NX Group will continue striving to expand its ocean freight-forwarding business by providing high-quality international ocean freight services.
