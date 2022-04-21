21.04.2022 08:00:00

Nippon Express Obtains IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Temperature-controlled Facility at Kansai International Airport

TOKYO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., has obtained IATA CEIV Pharma (*) pharmaceutical transport quality certification, effective April 5, for its temperature-controlled facility "NX-PHARMA Logistics Hub Kansai Airport" located inside the international cargo area of Kansai International Airport.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202204190123-O3-n3Z45H8m

Nippon Express has been participating in the KIX Pharma Community established by Kansai Airports Co., Ltd. and striving to acquire CEIV Pharma certification with the support of that company. As an air cargo forwarder operating a CEIV Pharma-certified facility, Nippon Express will be providing safe and high-quality temperature-controlled transport services at Kansai International Airport.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202204190123-O1-7Fu4lGKL

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202204190123-O2-63qjJio0

Nippon Express obtained the same certification in March 2021 for its Narita Temperature Controlled Hub near Narita Airport and has successfully constructed a pharmaceutical distribution network connecting gateway airports in eastern and western Japan.

The "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 - Dynamic Growth" regards the pharmaceutical industry as a priority industry, and the NX Group has accordingly been enhancing and globally extending services to meet customer needs for increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics. The Group remains committed to providing a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform.

(*) CEIV Pharma (The Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics): a quality certification program established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to cover the air transport of pharmaceutical products that sets out high standards encompassing the differing Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines of countries around the world for the storage and transport of pharmaceuticals

