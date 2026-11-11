Nippon Paint Holdings 9-month Results Climb; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (NI7.F, 4612.T) reported Wednesday higher profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, driven by revenue growth. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

The Japanese paints and coatings company reported nine-month net attributable profit of 167.691 billion yen or 72.26 yen per share, 28.9 percent higher than 130.135 billion yen, or 55.40 yen per share last year.

Operating profit also rose 23.9 percent to 229.288 billion yen from 185.089 billion yen in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the period climbed 17.4 percent to 1.547 trillion yen from 1.318 trillion yen in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect net attributable profit of 189 billion yen or 81.45 yen per basic share, operating profit of 283 billion yen and revenue of 2 trillion yen.

The company projects year-over-year growth of 5.2 percent in net attributable profit, 10.1 percent in operating profit and 12.7 percent in revenue.

In Tokyo, the shares closed Wednesday trading 0.98 percent lower at 1,407.50 yen.

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