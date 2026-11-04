Nippon Sanso Earnings Up In H1; Maintains FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp. (4091.T), a provider of industrial gases, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first half, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 79.59 billion yen from 57.43 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 183.88 yen versus 132.67 yen last year.

Operating income surged to 119.27 billion yen from 94.20 billion in the same period a year ago.

Core operating income jumped to 108.90 billion yen from 94.26 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 737.15 billion yen from 650.83 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintains full-year 2027 revenue to be at 1.38 trillion yen, up 1.5% year on year.

Core operating income for the full year 2027 is anticipated to be at 208 billion, 2.4% up year on year and operating income is expected to be 215 billion yen, 8.7% increase.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent is projected to be at 131 billion yen. 5.7% up year on year, with basic earnings per share of 302.64.

Nippon Sanso is currently trading 4.57% higher at 5,780 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.