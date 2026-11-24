(RTTNews) - Japanese pharmaceutical company Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. (4516.T) and U.S. biotech firm Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. have entered an exclusive domestic sales partnership for the investigational drug MCO-010 in treating hereditary retinal dystrophy.

Inherited retinal dystrophy (IRD) is a rare genetic disease that causes gradual damage to photoreceptor cells due to various mutations leading to vision loss. Forms of IRD include retinitis pigmentosa (RP), Stingart's disease, pyramidal rod dystrophy, leber's dystrophy, and congenital aracts, which are caused by a diverse set of genes.

MCO-010 was developed by Nanoscope using its multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) technology to restore vision in IRD patients. In January 2026, the drug received the designations of a Pioneer Regenerative Medicine Product and a Regenerative Medicine Product for Rare Diseases in Japan.

The drug is currently seeking manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan after the filing of an application. If approved, Nanoscope plans to market MCO-010 alongside Nippon, citing the company's focus on 'rare diseases and a solid business foundation in Japan'.

4516.T closed Tuesday at JPY 3,098, down 6.18%.