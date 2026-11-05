Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Earnings Up In H1; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (9101.T), a Japanese shipping and logistics company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 203.48 billion yen from 98.33 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 503.86 yen from 230.16 yen in the previous year.

Operating profit jumped to 114.88 billion yen from 59.85 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 1.51 trillion yen from 1.18 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2027 revenue to increase 23.8% year-on-year to 3 trillion yen and operating profit to rise 51.5% to 210 billion yen.

For fiscal year 2027, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to increase 55.8% year-on-year to 330 billion yen. Earnings per share are projected at 817.36 yen.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is currently trading 4.42% lesser at JPY 7,130 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.