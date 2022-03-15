Nirvana Water Sciences Hits an Ace with Greg Norman

FORESTPORT, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. ("Nirvana") has elevated its game through a new partnership with Greg Norman that aims to continue driving Nirvana's mission of living longer by living strongerTM.

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Norman is known as much for his business savvy as his dominance on the golf course. "Greg Norman's fierce entrepreneurial spirit, and devotion to health and wellness, tee up with Nirvana's commitment to inspire and improve healthier lives for everybody, and every body," advises Christopher Williams, Nirvana's Director of Sports Partnerships & Digital Media.

The internationally renowned "Great White Shark" is one of the most prolific players in the history of golf, having won more than 90 tournaments worldwide. Through this partnership with Nirvana, Norman serves as a spokesperson and strategic advisor to help Nirvana grow its distribution through both golf-specific and traditional retail channels.

"Nirvana Water Sciences has developed a quality, science-backed infused spring water product line that transcends hydration, and delivers on its promise of muscle wellness," commented Norman. "I attack life every day. Nirvana HMB spring water ensures my muscles recover from my daily attack mode."

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an active lifestyle brand with an exclusive license for myHMB® Clear, a multi-patented water soluble HMB (B-hydroxy B-methylbutyrate) formulation. Over two decades of research and 90 clinical trials have proven the efficacy of HMB to boost muscle performance, reduce muscle recovery time and slow muscle degradation. Living longer by living strongerTM distills the Company's transformational bottled water product line into a single compelling statement - to inspire and improve healthier lives for everybody, and every body. For more information, visit www.nirvanawatersciences.com. Follow Nirvana on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Greg Norman

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned "Great White Shark" has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

Greg Norman now transcends the game of golf, with more than a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand includes more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment portfolio.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,500 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

