09.08.2022 22:17:00

NiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 23.5 cents per share, payable November 18, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2022.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

The board also declared today a dividend of $28.25 per share on the corporation's outstanding shares of the 5.65% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.02825 per $1 of its liquidation preference, payable December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2022

In addition, the board declared today a dividend of $406.25 per share on the Corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, payable December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2022.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com.

 

